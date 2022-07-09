Viral: Samaritans rescue unconscious driver from ablaze car

A video of Samaritans rescuing a person from his burning car in Toronto has taken over the internet. The 36-year-old experienced a ‘medical episode’, the police said.

A 36 year old man from Toronto who experienced a medical episode is alive because of the heroic efforts of five men who risked their lives as the vehicle began to burn with the driver still inside. They got the drivers door open to save the driver. You are my #HERO. July 4, ’22 pic.twitter.com/bwE43tMhn1 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 7, 2022

Smoke can be seen coming out of a car on a Toronto-area highway in a video shared by the OPP Highway Safety Division. A white sedan that crashed into a ditch near the highway can be seen in the footage captured on the dashcam of another video.

Samaritans can be seen shouting ‘get out of the car’ and banging on the car doors and windows. They try to break the window with a hammer and a stone. One of the men is seen peeking his head through the back seat trying to assess the situation.

The driver was rescued just a moment before the car was totally engulfed in flames. The video also included images of the charred car.

A 36-year-old unidentified driver experienced a “medical episode” while on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga, west of Toronto, the police said. The police informed that it was only because of the timely action of the passersby that the driver was alive.

“I sort of felt like ‘Well, I got to help here’. And so, I jumped out of the car and, you know, just did what I could to try and help at the moment,” said one of the men in the rescue operation, Ben Sykes. He was travelling with his wife when he saw a man with a jack in his hand rushing towards the sedan and decided to join in as well.

He added, “Thankfully there was a guy in a dump truck, whoever that was, he threw a hammer out the window and I realized, okay, we gotta grab this thing.”

