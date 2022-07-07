Revised election code: ECP bans political, car rallies

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned the organization of political rallies during electioneering for the second phase of local government (LG) polls under the revised election code, ARY News reported on Thursday.

After witnessing large-scale mismanagement during by-elections, the election commission has toughened enforcement of the election code of conduct for the upcoming second phase of LG polls.

The ECP also started strict monitoring of the revised election code during the LG polls’ second phase.

The political parties have been stopped by the ECP from organizing political rallies for the electioneering of LG polls. The candidates and political parties will be allowed to only organize corner meetings. Car rallies were also banned.

The political parties and independent candidates have been issued the new set of instructions by the district monitoring officer, whereas, the deputy commissioners were advised to enforce the election code.

The monitoring teams of the ECP issued a circular to the district administration to order to remove hoardings and panaflex of candidates bigger than the permissible size.

Under the election code, a ban has been imposed on installing party flags on poles and government buildings.

Second phase of Sindh LG polls

Earlier on July 3, the final lists of the candidates for the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh were displayed.

The lists of candidates in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions for local council elections have been displayed.

The Election Commission had earlier announced the schedule for the second phase of local government elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, to be held on July 24.

In seven districts of Karachi, the election of chairmen and vice-chairmen of 246 union councils will be held.

Moreover, the candidates of political parties and independents will contest for 984 seats of ward councillors.

In the second phase of LG Polls in Sindh 9,150 candidates are contesting for local councils’ seats.

More than 30 million ballot papers will be printed for the election in 16 districts.

The election commission will set up 5003 polling stations, and 8.4 million voters will exercise their right to vote in the second phase of the local government election.

