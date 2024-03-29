From British to Indian: Sanam Saeed masters multiple accents in resurfaced clip

A-list actor Sanam Saeed impressed netizens with her talent and versatility as she aced seven different accents in an old resurfaced clip.

An old interview clip of Sanam Saeed, with a local entertainment channel, has resurfaced on social media, where the actor is seen demonstrating her ability to fluently speak in at least seven different accents, ranging from German to British, while she even mimicked Bollywood divas in an attempt to perfect Indian accent.

The brief display of her immense talent, which even left the host surprised, the ‘Daam’ star perfected British, Australian, American, Russian, South African, German and Indian accents. Though the actor modestly confessed to having not mastered German and South African accents yet, the internet has been majorly impressed with her seamless switch between them.

Reacting to the now-viral video, a social user wrote, “She is so beautiful, well spoken and brilliant actress,” while another reiterated, “So well-spoken and graceful.”

“Omg Sanam you nailed it,” one more lauded.

“Sanam is supremely talented. Wonder why she don’t work much,” a fourth commented.

It is worth mentioning here that Sanam Saeed is among the most acclaimed, top-league actors in the country with her work credits ranging from theatre to dramas, films, music videos and even web series.

