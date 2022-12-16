Sanam Saeed’s new pictures create buzz on social media

Actor Sanam Saeed flaunted her new looks in black and white pictures that are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” star shared the three-picture photo album. The viral pictures showed her flaunting her new hairstyle.

In the caption, she wrote that people are wasting their lives by waiting for someone else.

Her latest social media post was a hit with thousands liking and writing heartwarming comments.

She has millions of followers on Instagram. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings. Earlier, Sanam Saeed’s pictures in western attire were a hit.

She has proved her mettle in the acting industry with her sublime performance in the dramas “Daam“, “Shukk” and “Aakhri Station“.

Earlier, she revealed her first crush was Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. The actor revealed that it was the “Taare Zameen Par” actor when he appeared in one of his projects “Dil“.

