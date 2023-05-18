Sanam Saeed shares parents’ wedding pictures

Actor Sanam Saeed on Thursday shared pictures of her parents’ wedding and wrote a sweet note about how old pictures are so full of memories.

The actor shared the photo album of her parent’s nuptials from 1984 on her account. It showed them together.

Moreover, there were clicks of their loved ones attending the festivities.

“Old photographs will always have this beautiful nostalgic thing about them,” she wrote. “The way the old pictures would capture moments and perfect natural angles. You can feel every emotion, it’s so raw and real.

“There is movement and depth in them. Everyone’s personality speaks to you. You could really get a sense of a person just by looking at their photographs from back then. So many of these loved ones are deeply missed.”

She added: “Old photographs are so moving…filled with pure love and warmth.”

Sanam Saeed is a social media darling with 847,000 Instagram followers. She shares pictures of her family moments and her professional life.

She has proved her mettle in the acting industry with her sublime performance in the dramas ‘Daam‘, ‘Shukk‘ and ‘Aakhri Station‘.