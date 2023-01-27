WATCH: Sania Mirza in tears during Australian Open farewell speech

The video of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza crying while giving her Grand Slam farewell speech after losing the Australian Open mixed doubles final is going viral.

It was not the fairytale end for Sania Mirza’s Grand Slam career as she and Rohan Bopanna lost to Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos on Friday.

Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, was crying when speaking for the last time on a major court. The 2016 Australian Open champion tearfully said playing a Grand Slam in the Land Down Under has been special for her.

“I am still gonna play a couple of more tournaments, but the journey of my professional career started in Melbourne,” the teary-eyed six-time Grand Slam champion said. “It started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena Williams in the third round here, as an 18-year-old. That was a scary lane, 18 years ago. I have had the privilege to comeback here again and again, win some tournaments here and play some great finals amongst you all.

“Rod Laver arena has really been special in my life. I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at, in a Grand Slam. Thank you so much for making me feel at home here.”

Her cricketer husband, paying tribute to his wife, said she is an inspiration for others.

– You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career… pic.twitter.com/N6ziDeUGmV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 27, 2023

Sania Mirza had announced last year that she will call time on her career aged 36 after Dubai Tennis Championships in February. She had initially planned to retire in 2022 but was pushed back because of an injury.

