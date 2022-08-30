Sara Ali Khan dating Shubman Gill?

The rumours of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill dating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan Pataudi are making rounds after a video of them together went viral.

The viral video showed the two celebrities having dinner in a restaurant in Mumbai city of India.

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the🥲#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Arun (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

Earlier, the rumours of the cricketer seeing batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar were making rounds on social media.

As far as concerned the actor is concerned, she was dating prolific actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son and her film Love Aaj Kal‘s co-star Kartik Aaryan. The couple split last year.

The Simmba star will be seen in in untitled project of director Laxman Utekar’s. She will be seen in Gaslight which stars Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey.

Shubman Gill has represented India in 20 international fixtures across two formats (Test and ODI). He has amassed 1078 runs with a century to his name.

He bats an average of 30.47 in the five-day format at a strike rate of 57.33. His ODI average is 71.29 at a strike rate of 105.27.

