Sara Ali Khan has awkward moment with fan, video goes viral

A video of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan’s awkward moment with a fan is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The video on the picture and video-sharing platform showed fans taking selfies with Sara Ali Khan, who was wearing a pink dupatta with a beige salwar suit.

The daughter of prolific Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan shook hands with a woman who touched her neck and face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

She still went ahead and continued interacting with fans.

Related – Sara Ali Khan wants top Bollywood directors to believe in her abilities

The fans were outraged by the matter. A user wrote, “She was trying to snatch her jewellery. How bad is to see that. Kya hoga India ka (what has happened to India) 🤦🏻‍♀️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Another stated, “Why invade someone’s personal space? kudos to Sara for keeping calm.”

The third one wrote, “Be it man or woman pls don’t touch them if they are nice enough that doesn’t mean you get that closer.”

It is not the first time that fans have gotten physical with celebrities at events.

Earlier, a video of a fan holding the head of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to take his picture went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @abhishekpandit1544

The video, shot by a fan, showed the ‘Bachchan Paandey‘ actor coming to the event. A fan then held his head to click a zoomed picture.

The ‘Khiladi‘ star tried to get hold of him but warned him to not repeat such behaviour before walking away.

Comments