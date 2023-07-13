Sarah Khan’s England trip pictures break social media

The pictures of actress Sarah Khan and her daughter Alyana Falak’s England trip pictures are going viral on social media.

The viral pictures on the visual sharing application Instagram showed them having the time of their lives in the country. Sarah Khan donned a white shirt, dark blue jeans and a coat.

Her England trip pictures got at least 350,000 likes on Instagram. Instagrammers showered love on the mother-daughter couple with their heartwarming comments.

Sarah Khan – with her professional work and grounded attitude is one of the most loved and sought-after actors in the showbiz industry – enjoys huge popularity in the online sphere. She shares pictures and videos of her personal happenings and professional endeavours with her fans through it. She boasts over 10.6 million followers on her Instagram handle.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her Baku trip. Images of her in a purple kurta went viral as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah Khan tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020.

They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.