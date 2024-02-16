Sarah Khan’s latest post goes viral

The latest pictures of actress and model Sarah Khan are going viral on the visual sharing platform Instagram.

Sarah Khan, wife of prolific singer Falak Shabir, was all smiles as she posed for the pictures in a dashing black outfit. The actress used hearts emoji as the post’s caption.

The viral pictures have over 70,000 likes on Instagram. Instagrammers praised her looks and pictures with heartwarming comments.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah Khan has a massive fanbase on the social platform. She treats her fans with glimpses of her personal and professional happenings via heart-melting videos.

She tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

On the acting front, she has proved herself as one of the most versatiles actresses by playing diverse roles over the years. She was praised for her performances in ‘Naraaz,’ ‘Mumkin,’ ‘Tum Meri Ho,’ and ‘Tumhare Hain.’