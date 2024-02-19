Heartwarming video: Sarah Khan teaches daughter to offer prayers

A heartwarming video of actress and model Sarah Khan teaching her daughter Alyana Falak how to offer prayers is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sarah Khan, wife of singer Falak Shabir, shared the adorable video on her account. The caption read, “MashAllah ♥️♥️♥️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The clip has garnered over 150,000 likes. Netizens showered their love with heartwarming comments.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak, in 2021.

Related – Sarah Khan rejected Falak Shabir’s music video; here’s why

The couple have a massive fanbase on the social platform, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heart-melting videos of their daughter.

Earlier, a gallery of the family spending leisure time at the iconic Eiffel Tower went viral. Moreover, pictures from the mother-daughter duo spending holidays in Norway also broke social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

On the acting front, she has proved herself as one of the most versatiles actresses by playing diverse roles over the years. She was praised for her performances in ‘Naraaz,’ ‘Mumkin,’ ‘Tum Meri Ho,’ and ‘Tumhare Hain.’