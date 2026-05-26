KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and current head coach of the national Test team, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has brought home two massive bulls for sacrifice this Eid al-Adha, ARY News reported.

Sarfaraz has named the bulls “Badshah” (King) and “Sultan” (Ruler). Speaking about them, he shared that he particularly enjoys spending time with Badshah, describing the animal as highly playful.

Detailing their diet, the former captain shared that the bulls are fed milk, mustard oil, and butter, alongside traditional feed such as grass, dry hay, crushed grains, pulses, and chickpeas.

When asked about the sacrificial animals of his teammates, Sarfaraz mentioned that he had seen the animals bought by Haris Rauf and Saim Ayub, describing them as beautiful. He added that Saud Shakeel has also purchased a bull, while Faheem Ashraf always selects praiseworthy animals for the occasion.

Sharing his personal Eid routine, Sarfaraz said, “I always enjoy fresh kaleji (liver) with paratha from the sacrificed animal as the first thing on Eid al-Adha morning.”

He further explained that he had been raising these sacrificial animals for over a year, noting that he has a lifelong passion for livestock rearing.

While he employs a dedicated caretaker to look after them, Sarfaraz emphasized that he personally tends to the animals whenever he is at home.

“We raise these animals with immense love and care, and ultimately sacrifice them in the path of Almighty Allah,” the ex-skipper said.

The head coach confirmed that he will be celebrating Eid at home this year. In his Eid al-Adha message to the public, he urged everyone performing the sacrifice to ensure that the meat is generously distributed to those in need.