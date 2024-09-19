WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed hilariously sledges Babar in Champions Cup

Former Pakistan Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmed came up with a hilarious sledge directed toward star batter Babar Azam during their Champions Cup game on Thursday.

The seventh match of the tournament saw Saud Shakeel-led Dolphins taking on Stallions captained by wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Haris.

Batting first, the Stallions got off to a steady start with Pakistan red-ball captain Shan Masood and Yasir Khan giving them a 76-run start for the first wicket.

The left-handed batter was dismissed after scoring a 36-run knock, bringing Babar Azam to the crease.

The Pakistan white-ball captain’s arrival was met with loud cheers and chants of ‘Babar, Babar’ from the spectators in Faisalabad.

As spinner Sufyan Moqim was getting ready for his first over of the game, Dolphins’ wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed was caught on stump mic encouraging his teammates along with a hilarious jibe at Babar Azam.

“Koi jaldi nahi. Inko Babar, Babar karne do. Hum Babar ko 40 over khila denge, baki sare out ho jayenge. (No hurry. Let them keep chanting Babar, Babar. We will make Babar play for 40 overs, the rest of the team will get out.),” Ahmed said.

His sledging left fans in splits as several maintained that the dig was a reference to a common perception that Babar Azam batting for long would only benefit his team.

The game, however, saw the Pakistan white-ball captain playing a crucial unbeaten 104-run knock to guide his team to a 271-run total in their game against the Dolphins in the Champions Cup.

The Stallions have begun their campaign with one win and one loss and will be looking to register their second win.