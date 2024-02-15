Watch: Sarfaraz Khan’s wife reacts to husband’s debut Test fifty

A video of India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan’s wife Romana Zahoor’s reaction to her husband debut Test fifty in the third Test against England is going viral on social media.

Sarfaraz Khan joined the elusive list of players to score a half-century on Test debut on the opening day of the third Test at Rajkot’s Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

He reached the milestone in 48 balls after hitting seven boundaries and a six.

The viral video showed his wife Romana Zahoor celebrating the achievement. The first frame of the edited video showed Sarfaraz Khan celebrating his half-century by raising his bat while the second frame showed his teammates clapping for him and giving a standing ovation.

It then cut to Romana Zahoor giving flying kisses to her husband. The clip ended with Sarfaraz Khan being congratulated by veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

He scored 62 off 66 balls with the help on nine fours and a six to his name before getting run out.

India were 326-5 in at stumps on day one.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were the standout batters as they scored centuries. The former is the top scorer so far with 131. His knock included 14 boundaries and three maximums.

Ravindra Jadeja is unbeaten at 110 with nine fours and two sixes to his name.

As far as England’s bowling was concerned, pacer Mark Wood has been the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul.