Saud Shakeel talks about ‘Chota Don’ nickname by Babar Azam

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel opened up on being called “Chota Don” by former all-format captain Babar Azam ahead of the three-match Test series against hosts Australia.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel made news during a practice session ahead of the bilateral series starting on December 14 at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

During catching practice, Babar Azam called Saud Shakeel “Chota Don”.

From now on, Saud Shakeel is a chota don. Babar gave a new nickname to Saud Shakeel. 🥹😂#BabarAzam𓃵 #SaudShakeel pic.twitter.com/xcNRf8flkz — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) November 23, 2023

The left-handed batter spilt the facts in a conversation with a private channel. He said it was all in fun and the former captain used to do it when leading the team also.

“Babar called me ‘Chota Don’ in fun,” he said as quoted in the report. “When he was the captain, even then he used to do that oftenly. That’s his way of showing affection.”

Speaking about his individual role in the team, the batter said he does not think in any way of having to score centuries or being the top scorer. His said his aim is to play a match-winning role whenever possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saud Shakeel (@isaudshak)

The batter said he is not thinking about things such as captaincy as it is the early stage of his career, adding that his focus is to win matches for Pakistan whenever he performs.

Related – ‘Saud Shakeel could bat high up the order for Pakistan’