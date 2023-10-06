‘Saud Shakeel could bat high up the order for Pakistan’

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel was the standout performer for the Green Shirts in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India and experts are calling him the next top middle-order batter.

Pakistan were struggling at 38-3 in 9.1 overs when Saud Shakeel came to bat. The right-handed batter scored a half-century which turned the tide in the favour of the Green Shirts.

He was the standout performer with the bat as he struck 68 off 52 balls with nine boundaries and a maximum to his name.

His performance impressed former cricketers Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal.

In the ARY News show “Bouncer,” Basit Ali said Saud Shakeel is a left-handed batter who could play handy knocks in the middle-order.

Basit Ali went on to say that Saud Shakeel thrives when he comes to bat when the side have lost two to three wickets. The former cricketer said he is not the kind of player who could do power-hitting in the death stages of the innings.

He said Pakistan can utilize the power-hitting skills of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz or Iftikhar Ahmed at that stage.

Former cricketer Kamran Akmal said Saud Shakeel could bat high up the order if his impressive form continues.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan started its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign with a 81-run win over the Netherlands.

