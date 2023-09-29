27.9 C
CWC23 warm-up: Saud Shakeel impresses cricket fans with blistering batting

Pakistan’s middle order batter Saud Shakeel has once again impressed the cricket fans with his blistering batting during the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match against New Zealand played at Hyderabad stadium on Friday.

Saud Shakeel came to the crease after Mohammad Rizwan’s departure and bolstered Pakistan’s total at the backend with a quickfire knock.

Shakeel hammered 75 off 53 balls with 4 sixes and 5 fours while his strike rate was 141.5.

Pakistan posted a massive total on the board, at the back of a sensational century by Mohammad Rizwan, followed by skipper Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel’s half-centuries.

However, Rachin Ravindra’s 97, followed by half-centuries from returning Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman steered New Zealand to thrash Pakistan by five wickets.

New Zealand batters put on a scintillating show as they lifted their side to chase down a mammoth 346 against Pakistan for the loss of five wickets and 38 balls to spare.

Despite Pakistan’s defeat, the cricket fans showed love and support towards Saud Shakeel.

Here is how the cricket fans on X (formerly Twitter) react to Shakeel’s batting:

