Saud Shakeel sets major records with double century against Sri Lanka

GALLE: Left-handed middle-order batter Saud Shakeel on Tuesday set major records by scoring a double century in the ongoing Test series opener against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

Saud Shakeel, who came out to bat when Pakistan were struggling at 101/5 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test, became the first Pakistani batter to score a double century in Tests in Sri Lanka.

گال: سری لنکا کیخلاف قومی ٹیم نے پہلی اننگز میں 149 رنز کی برتری حاصل کرلی#ARYNews #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/bRQrKcMyi3 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) July 18, 2023

The left-handed middle-order impressed with his solid nerves and recovered his side with a record-breaking double century. He remained not out on 203 off 352 deliveries with the help of 19 boundaries.

With his double century, the left-handed batter became the Pakistani batter with the highest Test score in Sri Lanka, surpassing Mohammad Hafeez, who scored 196 in Colombo.

Amid his magnificent knock, he put on a marathon 177-run partnership with Salman Ali Agha, who also played a key role in his side’s recovery.

The right-handed batter had a disappointing end to his sensible knock as he fell just 17 runs short of his second Test century. His 113-ball 83 featured nine boundaries and a six.

Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel remained in the spotlight with his brave knock and put on vital partnerships with Noman Ali and Naseem Shah. His brilliance, after recovering Pakistan from a dismal start, put the touring side in command of the Galle Test.

Shakeel’s double-century powered Pakistan to conclude their first innings with a massive 149-run lead over Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the first Test.