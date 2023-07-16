WATCH: Imam-ul-Haq takes a blinder in first Pak vs SL Test

GALLE: Imam-ul-Haq’s heroics in the field helped Pakistan end Day 1 on a high note in the ongoing Test series opener against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday.

Sri Lanka seemed to end the day at the top after the shaky start but they lost of the Sadeera Samarawickrama on the stroke of the stumps.

Agha Salman bowled an off-break delivery at the length that turned and caught the inside edge of the batter’s bat. The ball popped up to the right of the short leg.

Catch of the innings from Imam ul Haq. pic.twitter.com/A0m7OuJlj1 — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) July 16, 2023

However, Imam-Ul-Haq – who was stationed there – put in a full stretch dive and grabbed an awe-inspiring one-handed stunner to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama on 36.

The short-leg fielder showed great reflexes, completing a stunning diving catch to provide his team with a crucial breakthrough.

Sri Lanka finished at 241/6 at stumps on Day 1. Dhananjaya de Silva has a great chance of notching up his tenth Test century, as he remained unbeaten at 94. Babar Azam and Co. will look to fold the home team early on Day 2 to be in a commanding position.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat but the decision didn’t prove to be worthy as Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ripped through the top order and left the hosts tottering at 54/4.

Shaheen’s first scalp of the match – Nishan Madushanka (4) – also propelled him to breach the 100 Test wickets mark.

However, after that, Angelo Mathews (64) and Dhananjaya de Silva (94*) led the rescue charge and bailed their side out of trouble.

After the wicket of Mathews, Sadeera Samarawickrama (36) supported De Silva well but lost his wicket during the fag end of the day.