Scary wave touches top of buildings, video goes viral

A video of scary wave touching the top of the buildings in France is going viral on social media.

The viral video, shared on Instagram by Viajo Mundo, showed waves crashing at the coastline in Saint-Malo port city and the water touches the roof of the buildings.

The viral video has over million views. Netizens came with interesting and eye-catching comments.

A netizen wrote that it is beautiful would not live there as she and her furniture would get wet all the time. A second user jokingly wrote that resident won’t even have to wash their windows. A third user wrote she never had the desire to reside in such a place whereas fourth Instagram called it a beautiful show.

Saint-Malo is a historic French walled city which is located in the Brittany region on the shores of the English Channel, famous for its stories of pirates and corsairs, beautiful beaches and charming intramural region.

The city sees high tides like the ones in this video. It is a tourist attraction and people from across the world to see the beautiful yet terrifying scenery.

