School girls rip each other’s hair out in vicious brawl

A video of two groups of school girls in India ripping each others’ hair out during a violent brawl is going viral across social media.

The incident took place in Bengaluru city of India.

In the video, the school girls – some of them in school uniform while other in casual attire – landed kicks, blows and punches on one another. There were many who were ripping each other’s hair out in the fight. A baseball bat can be seen passing out to each other.

Bengaluru 🇮🇳 Bishop Convent school girls indulge in street fight. Fight happened over a boy. He had taken one of the girls out without knowledge of his girlfriend who studied in same school. His GF came to know about it had questioned the girl & it took a violent turn. Damn 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Nf2Qfh9Ijz — Tin Man 🇮🇳 (@NumbKhopdi) May 18, 2022

A girl got dragged down the stairs while another’s head get smashed with a ball.

The people intervened to put a stop to all this. The video ends with two persons helping a female with a nose bleed.

According to social media users, two school girls had a disagreement over a boy and it all escalated when their friends joined them. They said to be students of prominent educational institution

Police has not filed a case as yet.

Comments