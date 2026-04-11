Reality of viral video showing schoolgirl protecting father surfaces

Scores of people across social media platforms were sharing a video showing a young girl in a school uniform retrieving a gun from her father’s car and confronting several men after witnessing them harass him at a petrol pump. However, the clip is scripted.

On April 10, 2026, an X user, who describes himself as a social media influencer in his bio, shared a video of a schoolgirl pulling out a gun on men allegedly harassing her father at a fuel station.

“Who says a daughter is a burden? A daughter is a blessing,” reads the caption of the post, which gathered 13,200 views.

The same clip was shared by another account on X with the caption: “Brave Daughter. A father’s arm — girls can be strong too, not just boys.”

It racked up 369,900 views.

An X user, who calls himself a journalist, posted the clip on his X account as well, collecting 86,600 views.

Subsequently, several X users widely shared the clip while the video was also shared on YouTube and TikTok, as seen here, here, here, here, and here, gaining over 150,000 views altogether.

Methodology

A fact-check was initiated to determine the veracity of the claim due to its high virality and keen public interest in the matter.

A keyword search yielded no results from national or international credible media outlets regarding any such incident.

A reverse image search to trace the video’s source yielded a YouTube Shorts video posted by an account that repeatedly creates scripted clips.

The clip dated April 9, 2026, was titled: “The video went viral when a daughter saw her father being insulted and chased away the opponent after pulling a pistol from the car.”

Separately, its description said, “Papa ki sherni (father’s lioness). Brave girl.”

A description of the YouTube account stated that it posted educational and entertaining “CCTV-style scripted videos”, adding that the purpose was to show the reality of society. It added that clips posted included “real-life based dramatised stories, awareness and social messages, and CCTV footage style entertainment”.

An inspection of the YouTube account further revealed that the vehicle seen in the viral clip was used in several other videos posted by the channel as well, as seen here, here and here.

As can be seen, the video was made for entertainment purposes and does not show any real incident.

Fact-check status: False

The claim that a viral video shows a schoolgirl pulling a gun on her father’s harassers is false.

The clip is scripted.