Science project explodes during exhibition, video goes viral

A video of a science project exploding during an exhibition is going viral on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Jharkhand | Students received injuries after their science project exploded during the model exhibition held at Ghatshila College earlier today. As per the college professor, around 11 students were injured, non of them critical. pic.twitter.com/5D1RUNRZJM — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

Indian news agency ANI shared the viral video on Twitter. It showed people closely observing the model rocket at Ghatshila College in the East Singhbhum district in India’s Jharkand state.

It exploded when one of the students pressed the button in advance which caused an explosion. Eleven people were injured but none of them was in critical condition.

Netizens criticized students, scholars and college administrators or not taking safety measures.

A netizen wrote, “Safety precautions bhul gaye the kya . Har project ke niche likha hota hai . I hope they are ok (Did they forget the safety precautions? It is written under every one of them. I hope they are ok)”

“The science teacher should have anticipated the potential danger.. and tested it at safe distance. I remember my Science project in school.. since it was on 220V, my project was away from the rest. Kids shouldn’t give up.. keep trying,” a netizen wrote.

Another stated that the professor will be questioned as to why he allowed the students to work on the project without safety gear.

Comments