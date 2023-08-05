‘Lappu Sa Sachin’: Yashraj Mukhate releases new song

Indian social media influencer Yashraj Mukhate, known for making trending dialogues and statements into catchy songs, has again gone viral by turning ‘Lappu Sa Sachin‘ rant of Seema Haider’s neighbour into a melody.

For the unversed, Seema Ghulam Haider became friends with Sachin Mehta from India when playing the mobile game.

She “illegally” entered India through Nepal with her four children to meet him. She took a bus from Uttar Pradesh state and reached Greater Noida, where her husband lived.

Police arrested the couple and launched an investigation.

Her videos became viral, and one of them was of her neighbour speaking against them. In the clip, she questioned Seema Haider’s intentions of interacting with the man as she did not find anything extraordinary in him.

Sirf “Lappu Sa Sachin” pe mat ruk jaana, madam ka poora interview dekhna 😉 pic.twitter.com/LEnCHDiR0S — Akassh (@BhoolNaJaana) August 1, 2023

It caught the attention of Yashraj Mukhate, who edited the rant into a hilarious composition. His “Lappu Sa Sachin” clip has more than 300,000 likes and hilarious comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)



It is pertinent to mention that Yashraj Mahate is not a one-hit-wonder, as his clips have earned him fame over the years. His life changed when he made a song of the viral “Rasode Main Kaun Tha” dialogue from the serial ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya‘.

Yashraj Mukhate, in an interview, said he wanted to become a trendsetter through the creation.

“It became a turning point in my career,” he said. “I was doing something to break the monotony of the content people had been consuming. I chose Kokila Ben’s Rasode mein kaun tha dialogue from the popular serial ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ because I felt viewers were consumed by that scene.”

