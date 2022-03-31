Viral video: Serbian President waves at imaginary crowd during inauguration

The video seeing Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waving at an imaginary crowd while sitting inside a train is going viral.

A foreign news agency reported that the imaginary crowd moment happened when they inaugurated a section of the Belgrade-Budapest railway.

Serbian President waving at nobody pretending there’s a crowd gathered there to celebrate the new railway line is one of the best metaphors for politican-voter interactions I’ve seen in a long while pic.twitter.com/oYOvmkb1R9 — Yugopnik (@yugopnik) March 28, 2022

The Serbian President waved at the empty crowd to make it look like there were people celebrating the moment. The Hungarian Prime Minister, on the other hand, looked seemingly confused.

The viral video on the micro blogging social media application Twitter has over 2.1 million views. Here’s what netizens had to say.

we did it firsthttps://t.co/9daqVvdWXr — gyan for free (@rohit_narayan) March 28, 2022

Serbia = North Korea of Europe . — Crypto enthusiast (@Arsokie) March 28, 2022

Orban, in the inauguration, said that they have been connecting countries in the east-west direction for the past 70 years but forgot north-south connections are important.

“This resulted in an inappropriate situation that it took too many hours to arrive from Belgrade to Budapest,” he said.

