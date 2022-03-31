Friday, April 1, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Viral video: Serbian President waves at imaginary crowd during inauguration

test

The video seeing Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waving at an imaginary crowd while sitting inside a train is going viral.

A foreign news agency reported that the imaginary crowd moment happened when they inaugurated a section of the Belgrade-Budapest railway.

The Serbian President waved at the empty crowd to make it look like there were people celebrating the moment. The Hungarian Prime Minister, on the other hand, looked seemingly confused.

The viral video on the micro blogging social media application Twitter has over 2.1 million views. Here’s what netizens had to say.

Orban, in the inauguration, said that they have been connecting countries in the east-west direction for the past 70 years but forgot north-south connections are important.

“This resulted in an inappropriate situation that it took too many hours to arrive from Belgrade to Budapest,” he said.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.