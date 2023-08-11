Shadab Khan engages in funny banter with Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

A video of Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan’s funny banter with teammates Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shadab Khan is representing Birmingham Phoenix, whereas Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are playing for Welsh Fire in The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023.

The Pakistan trio were involved in a hilarious moment ahead of the Birmingham Phoenix-Welsh Fire fixture in Birmingham.

In the viral video, the all-rounder said he is in Birmingham, where the hosts will hopefully beat Welsh Fire.

Shaheen Afridi appeared behind him saying “are you sure about that?” Shadab Khan replied, “Yes, 100% boys.”

Haris Rauf asked the same question, and Shadab Khan’s reply was “yeah”.

Welsh Fire secured a six-wicket win against Birmingham Phoenix in the fixture on Thursday. The hosts scored 112-7 in their 100 deliveries after opting to bat first.

Liam Livingstone top-scored with 28 from 20 deliveries with two boundaries and a six to his name. Opener Ben Duckett hit four boundaries on his way to 20-ball 25.

Skipper Moeen Ali made 17 whereas Will Smeed and Dan Mousley scored 10 runs each.

Harif Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe and David Payne took two wickets each for the Welsh Fire. Shaheen Afridi got the wicket of Shadab Khan.

First got an outer edge on haris’s ball but the keeper missed it and then got out by shaheen on the very next ball 👀 😭🤌🏻 Sike that’s the wrong number Shadab Khan <3 https://t.co/gfonGQnkMx pic.twitter.com/KbzvmnBptP — طیبہ (@teazee__) August 10, 2023

Welsh Fire completed the run chase with 15 balls to spare. Opener Stephen Eskinazi top-scored with 18-ball 43 with two maximums and six fours to his name.

Skipper Tom Abell struck three fours on his way to 18-ball 23.

Benny Howell took two wickets for the Birmingham side.