Shagufta Ejaz’s incredible transformation breaks social media

The showbiz veteran, Shagufta Ejaz recently created a buzz on social media with an all-new transformed avatar in a viral photoshoot.

An actor, vlogger, makeup artist, entrepreneur, and YouTuber, Ejaz who wears many hats, recently impressed social users with her incredible transformation with celebrity makeup artist Akif Ilyas.

Ilyas defied the age of the veteran with his makeup brush and clicks, which left her fans and fellow artists stunned. “Loving yourself is the best you can do for yourself,” the ‘Bulbulay’ actor wrote on the photo and video sharing application while surprising her followers with jaw-dropping looks.

Shagufta Ejaz was styled and dolled by Ilyas for the photoshoot, in a rather millennial or Gen-Z look, comprising of a pair of dark-washed denim and a white tank top, paired with a matching out shirt, rolled-up sleeves and a smartwatch. She looked no less than a modern-age diva in a soft-glam makeup look and lustrous curls.

For another look, the actor was given some chunky hoops and a denim top shirt, while her lips were switched to a nude-brick tone, a trend followed by every young female this year.

The clicks from the photoshoot received an immense amount of love for the prolific actor, from her massive fanbase and fellow celebs alike.

Have a look at the comments from her fellows on new Instagram posts.

Shagufta Ejaz is one of the finest actors in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Apart from her stellar supporting performances, she has also entertained the viewers with her comic character in the sitcom ‘Ghar Jamai’ and currently in ‘Bulbulay Season 2’.

Shagufta Ejaz is married to Yahya Siddiqui and has four daughters, namely, Anya, Haya, Nabiha and Emaan.

