Shah Rukh Khan, Wayne Rooney recreate signature pose, video goes viral

A video of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recreating his signature open-arms pose with legendary England footballer Wayne Rooney is going viral.

Shah Rukh Khan appeared at a FIFA World Cup 2022 show to promote his upcoming film “Pathaan” along with Wayne Rooney. The clip showed them having fun before recreating the pose.

The moment won social media and they expressed their happiness with their post.

Shah Rukh Khan, Wayne Rooney and Anant Tyagi doing the SRK pose, so wholesome to see ✨ pic.twitter.com/UMoOirtjqV — sohom 🇦🇷 (@AwaaraHoon) December 18, 2022

I would never ever imagine Wayne Rooney and Shah Rukh Khan to be in the same room together let alone put them two in 1 sentence. But as evident with the Qatar world cup, anything is possible 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QHTFGxODE0 — Free Palestine (@chibiandchill) December 19, 2022

Woke up this morning and saw a collab I never imagined I would. Wayne Rooney 🫱🏽‍🫲🏼 Shah Rukh Khan. Most random thing ever and I’m here for it 🤣 #legends #MUFC pic.twitter.com/MFTZxVsjQv — 𝘋𝘪𝘱𝘴 (@dipsMUFC) December 19, 2022

About “Pathaan“, the action thriller flick is headlined by A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will mark the full-fledged Bollywood comeback of King Khan after four years hiatus.

Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone led “Pathaan” became the latest Bollywood title to be the victim of boycott trends on Twitter. Apart from netizens, the film also faced objections from Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra as well as Mahant Raju Das, of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi, for the attire of the heroine in the song “Besharam Rang“.

