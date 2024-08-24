WATCH: Shaheen Afridi does cradle celebration to welcome newborn baby

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s ace fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who welcomed a baby boy earlier in the day, did a cradle celebration after claiming a wicket in the first ongoing Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Shaheen Afridi who was wicketless until the 163rd over of Bangladesh’s first innings eventually took his first wicket by dismissing tail-ender Hasan Mahmud.

Shaheen Shah bowled a length ball on middle-leg, Hasan Mahmud tried to smash it over the mid-wicket area but only managed to edge the ball into the hands of wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Shaheen Afridi celebrated the wicket with a cradle celebration to honour his newborn child.

Early on Saturday, Shaheen Afridi and his spouse Ansha Afridi welcomed their first child.

The delightful news was announced by the Afridi family on social media, where fans and well-wishers from around the world extended their their heartfelt congratulations.

The couple is blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Ali Yar.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), other cricketers have congratulated the star pacer on becoming the dad of the baby boy.

The left-arm fast bowler got engaged to the second-eldest daughter of the former skipper of the national cricket team, Ansha Shahid in 2021, while their nikah was solemnized in a private affair in February last year.

The week-long wedding festivities and rukhsati of Ansha with Shaheen Afridi were held in September 2023.