My lifeline: Shaheen Shah Afridi pens heartwarming anniversary wish for wife

Pakistan’s cricket team’s captain Shaheen Shah Afridi penned a warm love note for his wife Ansha Shahid on their first nikah anniversary.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to his social media handles on Saturday, February 3, first-choice pacer of the national side, Shaheen Shah Afridi dedicated a warm note to his soulmate and lifeline, Ansha Shahid, as the two marked a year of being husband and wife.

With a picture of two, facing the floral backdrop, reading ‘Happy Nikah Anniversary Ansha & Shaheen’, the skipper of Pakistan’s cricket team wrote, “Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary my soulmate, my lifeline!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10)

“I will always be grateful to you for all the things that you have done for me and that made my heart swell with joy. Thank you for being my strength throughout the year,” he added. “Here’s to many many more years to come, In shaa’Allah.”