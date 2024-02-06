My lifeline: Shaheen Shah Afridi pens heartwarming anniversary wish for wife

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
Taking to his social media handles on Saturday, February 3, first-choice pacer of the national side, Shaheen Shah Afridi dedicated a warm note to his soulmate and lifeline, Ansha Shahid, as the two marked a year of being husband and wife.
With a picture of two, facing the floral backdrop, reading ‘Happy Nikah Anniversary Ansha & Shaheen’, the skipper of Pakistan’s cricket team wrote, “Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary my soulmate, my lifeline!”
“I will always be grateful to you for all the things that you have done for me and that made my heart swell with joy. Thank you for being my strength throughout the year,” he added. “Here’s to many many more years to come, In shaa’Allah.”
Thousands of fans showered their love for the couple in the form of likes and heartfelt anniversary wishes.
For the unversed, the left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to the second-eldest daughter of the former skipper of the national cricket team, Ansha Shahid in 2021, while their nikah was solemnized in a private affair in February last year.
The week-long wedding festivities and rukhsati of Ansha with Shaheen were held in September 2023.