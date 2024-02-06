Irfan Pathan reveals wife’s face after 8 years of marriage

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared the first full picture with his wife Safa Baig, to wish her on their 8th wedding anniversary.

Taking to his official account on the micro-blogging X, previously termed Twitter, on Saturday, Irfan Pathan revealed the face of his wife, Safa Baig for the very first time, as he wished her on 8 years of togetherness, with a heartfelt message.

With a picture of the couple, Pathan wrote, “Infinite roles mastered by one soul – mood booster, comedian, troublemaker, and the constant companion, friend, and mother of my children.”

“In this beautiful journey, I cherish you as my wife. Happy 8th my love,” he added.

Infinite roles mastered by one soul – mood booster, comedian, troublemaker, and the constant companion, friend, and mother of my children. In this beautiful journey, I cherish you as my wife. Happy 8th my love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qAUW8ndFAJ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 3, 2024

The photo quickly went viral on social media and netizens expressed their excitement to catch the first glimpse of the cricketer’s wife.

Pertinent to note here that the former all-rounder of the Indian cricket team tied the knot with Safa Baig in 2016, after two years of private courtship. The couple shares two sons together, named Imran and Suleiman.

Safa hails from Saudi Arabia and is one of the five daughters of businessman Mirza Farooq Baig. She is a former model and had graced the covers of leading Gulf magazines before she bid farewell to the industry following her marriage to Pathan.

