Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul unveil dreamy wedding video on anniversary

Indian celebrity couple, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul unveiled their dreamy wedding film on the occasion of their first anniversary.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to their respective Instagram handles with a joint post on Tuesday evening, star couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul marked one year of their marriage, by dropping their much-awaited wedding video.

“Finding you was like coming home,” Rahul wrote with an infinity emoji in the caption of the clip, later shared by Shetty. The reel featured some of the most dreamy moments of the duo and their families, from the days-long festivities, including haldi, sangeet and engagement events, while a romantic song played in the background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul) The now-viral video has been watched by over 10 million Instagrammers in less than 24 hours and received over a million hearts. Reacting to the video, thousands of the couple’s fans couldn’t help but go aww over the magical moments.

For the unversed, Bollywood star kid Athiya Shetty and Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023, at the Khandala farmhouse of the bride’s father and Bollywood veteran, Suniel Shetty, after years of dating.

‘To my husband…’: Parineeti Chopra’s post makes netizens go awww!