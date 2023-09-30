‘To my husband…’: Parineeti Chopra’s post makes netizens go awww!

The newest bride of Tinsel Town, Parineeti Chopra dedicated a warm love note to her husband, politician Raghav Chadha.

Days after tying the knot with her fiance Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra has netizens in happy tears as she unveiled the dreamy wedding video of the couple on Friday evening, along with a love note to her now-husband.

“To my husband …,” she wrote with the film, which has the special song, ‘O Piya’, sung by the bride herself for her better half, in the background.

“The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa,” Chopra added.

The love-filled video features the guarded insights of the wedding, from the baraat’s entry to the bride making sure of her unnoticed presence on the balcony, to the Varmala ceremony of the two, teary-eyed brother of the bride and the ultimate peck of the couple.

Reacting to the video, fans couldn’t help but go aww over the magical moments.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician beau Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a private affair in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle the next morning after the nuptials, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star shared the first official pictures from the ceremony. “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now ..,” she wrote in the caption of the seven-picture gallery, jointly posted by her now-husband, Chadha.

The duo had exchanged the rings in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

