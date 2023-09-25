Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Ladkiwale Sania, Anam Mirza and Manish Malhotra deck up in ethnic best

Mirza sisters Anam and Sania, and designer Manish Malhotra turned ladkiwale to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding in Udaipur, India.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra finally tied the knot with politician beau Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a private affair in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday.

Her best friend and Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza along with sister Anam and India’s ace couturier Manish Malhotra were among the limited yet high-profile guestlist of the intimate destination wedding, and the ladkiwale turned up for the nuptials, dressed to the nines in their ethnic best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

In the pictures shared on respective social media handles, the former Tennis great wore a heavily printed and embellished, multi-hued matching gharara set, teamed with a sheer dusty pink dupatta by designer Aisha Rao. She styled the set with green-stoned jewels and pink stilettos, having her hair pulled back in a textured bun.

Anam on the other hand, opted for a solid green saree with silver borders. The celebrated designer, who also styled the bride in an ivory-beige ensemble from his collection, made for a super stylish guest as well in his silver bandhgala with ivory flared pants and matching stole. It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star took to her Instagram account on Monday morning to share the first official pictures from her wedding ceremony. “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now ..,” she wrote in the caption of the seven-picture gallery, jointly posted by her now-husband, Chadha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

It is pertinent to mention that Parineeti Chopra and beau Raghav Chadha exchanged the rings in an intimate ceremony in May this year.

In pictures: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Udaipur wedding venue