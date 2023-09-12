27.9 C
In pictures: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Udaipur wedding venue

Wedding bells are ringing for the Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra as she will marry Indian politician Raghav Chadha on September 24.

The ‘Ishaqzaade‘ star and the Aam Aadmi Party leader, the youngest member of the Lok Sabha, made news when they got spotted together on multiple occasions. They got engaged in a private ceremony in May of this year.

The wedding festivities – which includes haldi, mehendi and sangeet – will begin on September 23, and the marriage will happen on the following day at the Hotel Leela Palace in the Udaipur city in Rajasthan state.

It is pertinent to mention that the hotel is one of the most expensive hotels in India. The wedding guests will star at some of the most lavish suites, and get to see Lake Pichola’s breathtaking vistas.

Moreover, the interior design in the suites adds charm to the venue.

The Chand Mahal suite stands out from the rest as 1250 sq ft as the intricate embellishments are testament to Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage.

It is pertinent to mention that Parineeti Chopra’s cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas will attend the ceremonies. 

Parineeti Chopra

Moreover, the Aam Aadmi Party’s founder, and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and other leaders will be at the wedding.

