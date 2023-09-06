Parineeti Chopra turns entrepreneur before week-long wedding festivities

Before becoming the bride of Indian politician Raghav Chadha, Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra turned entrepreneur, collaborating with a luxury jewellery brand.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bollywood’s latest bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra announced her newest endeavour before the wedding, as she is all ready to venture into the world of entrepreneurship, becoming the investor and partner of an Indian jewellery brand.

With a two-picture gallery from the shoot of the brand, the ‘Uunchai’ actor shared, “For many years now, I have wanted to become an entrepreneur. And I’m so happy to see that this year is fulfilling my dreams.”

“And I’m so so happy to be on this journey with #Tritiyaa as an investor and partner,” she announced. “This venture for me isn’t just about the jewellery, but about bringing to you something that we’ve poured our hearts into! I’m literally counting the moments until I can share these pieces with all of you! See you on the 8th of Sept!”

Reacting to the news, thousands of her fans and industry fellows congratulated the celebrity and wished her luck on her new journey.

Meanwhile, the latest reports from Indian entertainment outlets suggest that she is all set to take vows with his fiance Chadha later this month and it will be a week-long intimate affair in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

“Though Parineeti is busy with work currently, she’s been planning the wedding day in, day out,” the outlet learnt from a source close to Chopra.

Reportedly, the festivities will be held in The Leela Palace Udaipur from September 17 onwards.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha exchanged the rings in a private affair in May this year.

