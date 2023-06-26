Overacting: Parineeti Chopra slammed for refusing to pose

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra got trolled mercilessly by keyboard warriors after she refused to pose for the paparazzi.

Parineeti Chopra is getting a lot of attention on social media and from Indian paparazzi since her engagement to politician beau, Raghav Chadha of Aam Admi Party last month, and seems like the actor is not fond of it.

Recently, the Bollywood celeb was spotted by shutterbugs while making her way out of an event and they tried to click a glimpse of her. However, she got miffed and refused to pose for the paps. Visibly annoyed, Chopra even walked in the opposite direction for a few seconds before her security team asked the cameramen not to click the pictures and guided her way out.

The video of the whole situation was recorded and shared by an Indian paparazzo account on Instagram and netizens have a lot to say about the behaviour of the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star.

Taking to the comments section of the viral video, a social user wrote, “Itni bdi to celebrity bhi nahi ho jitna Attitude dikha rahi ho (You are not even that big of a celebrity as per your attitude), while another reiterated, “OMG! SHE’S SHOWING TOO MUCH ATTITUDE….SHE FORGOT THAT SHE’S A THIRD CALSS ACTRESS WITH 0 ACTING SKILLS PATHETIC PRODUCT OF NEPOTISM.”

“Drame dekho iske (Look at her drama),” one of them commented.

“She after her engagement always show off her ring. areyy bhai humne dekh liya aur kitna dikhaogi (We’ve seen it, how many times more will you show)??” a fourth dissed.

