A big, fat, royal wedding in Udaipur: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha finalized their wedding venue?

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician fiance Raghav Chadha are planning a big, fat and royal Indian wedding in Udaipur city.

After exchanging rings last month, the actor-politician couple is planning a winter wedding towards the end of this year, and if reports from Indian entertainment outlets are to be believed, the Bollywood celebrity and AAP leader have zeroed down on some of the venue options for the grand celebrations.

While it was earlier reported that Chopra and Chadha will perform the nuptials at The Oberoi Udaivilas, in the Rajasthani city of India, sources now claim that this information is not entirely true and that the two are still hunting for the perfect venue for their wedding.

“Nothing has been confirmed as of now. They went to Udaivilas but did not like the room size and also the room inventory (87 rooms) wasn’t sufficient, so they are still in talks with the hotel owners. They also liked Taj Lake Palace, but again, the number of rooms didn’t suit them, hence that’s also on hold at the moment,” the source told the publication.

“They might pick any of these for the wedding functions, but all the guests cannot be accommodated here. So, one thing is sure that their guest list is not small and it’s going to be a big fat wedding.”

The person also mentioned that these two estates are not the only options in consideration and the celebrities also have a few more opulent and picturesque palaces in Udaipur as well as Jaipur for their destination wedding.

“While Raghav was more inclined towards Jaipur, Pari preferred Udaipur because of the heritage and royal vibe,” the source mentioned.

The source also confirmed that they are likely to tie the knot in the last week of October, before the festival season would start, and would hold two receptions, one in Chandigarh for the extended family of Chopra and the other in Mumbai for the Bollywood fraternity.

It is pertinent to mention that lovebirds, Parineeti Chopra and beau Raghav Chadha exchanged the rings in a private affair last month. Sharing the first pictures as a couple on her Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!” while the politician also shared a similar post on social media.

Meanwhile, they are currently enjoying some quality together in London and were also spotted watching the final of the World Test Championship between India and Australia at The Oval.