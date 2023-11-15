Shaheen Afridi reacts to Babar Azam’s resignation as Pakistan captain

Pakistan’s newly appointed T20I captain Shaheen Afridi on Wednesday reacted to Babar Azam’s resignation as team leader.

Babar Azam stepped down as Pakistan’s all-format captain following the team’s dismal performance in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Soon after his resignation, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood will lead the T20I and Test teams respectively.

Presenting our captains 🇵🇰@shani_official has been appointed Test captain while @iShaheenAfridi will lead the T20I side. pic.twitter.com/wPSebUB60m — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 15, 2023

Shaheen Afridi spoke highly of Babar Azam and said it was an honour playing for the Green Shirts under the batter’s legacy.

“Under your exemplary leadership, it’s been a privilege to witness true teamwork and camaraderie,” he said. “Your forefront leadership and commitment to team unity and collective success are commendable.

The left-arm pacer concluded by expressing his optimism on Babar Azam setting new records.

– @babarazam258: under your exemplary leadership, it’s been a privilege to witness true teamwork and camaraderie. Your forefront leadership and commitment to team unity and collective success are commendable. Looking forward to seeing you break more batting records, In sha… pic.twitter.com/J8mTqfjtD5 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) November 15, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that rumours of Babar Azam being replaced with Shaheen Afridi as T20I captain were making rounds on social media.

Batting all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed shared the same sentiments about Babar Azam as well.

It’s been an honour to have represented Pakistan under your captaincy. I’ve been part of many highs and many lows during that period, but your resilience and determination always came on top. Looking forward to seeing you score heavily for Pakistan and that too from the best seat… https://t.co/Z06Rc9dfOX — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) November 15, 2023

The right-handed batter stated that it was an honour to play for Green Shirts under his captaincy.

He added, “I’ve been part of many highs and many lows during that period, but your resilience and determination always came on top. Looking forward to seeing you score heavily for Pakistan and that too from the best seat of non-striking end.”