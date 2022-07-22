VIRAL: Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput recreate DDLJ train scene

The picture of Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recreating the iconic train scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge (DDLJ) is going viral.

The viral picture, shared by Mira Rajput, showed Shahid Kapoor holding her hand as he posed for the camera in all white. The Swiss Alps are seen in the background.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. They welcomed their first child Misha Kapoor in 2016. She gave birth to Zain Kapoor two years later.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor revealed his wife Mira Rajput wanted to end their marriage after watching him as a drug addict Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab.

Recalling a funny incident, Shahid narrated a story when his wife tagged along with him to watch the movie before its official release, “I took her to see Udta Punjab before it released, and we saw it in the editing room. I was going, so I was like, ‘You want to come?’ and she was like, ‘Yes, I’ll come’.”

He further disclosed that Mira who was sitting next to him before the movie started, was ‘five feet away’ by the interval.

“I was like, ‘What happened?’ We had just married. Aur arranged marriage thi, we didn’t know each other that well… She looked at me, and her first question was, ‘Are you this guy? Are you like him? I don’t want to be with you’.”

“I said, ‘No, no, that’s Tommy Singh. That has nothing to do with me'”.

