WATCH: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput slaps brother-in-law

A video of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput slapping her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter is going viral on social media.

The “Jab We Met” star shared the viral video on his Instagram account. The reel showed him, his wife and his brother reenacting a scene from the 2001 superhit Bollywood film “Dil Chahta Hai“.

The Instagram reel showed Ishaan Khatter and Mira Rajput had a verbal disagreement. The “Kabir Singh” star urges her to confront him.

He approaches her and ends up getting slapped. They broke into laughter.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have a huge fanbase on the social media application Instagram. They take to their own profiles to post family pictures and videos.

Earlier, a picture of them recreating the iconic train scene from “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge (DDLJ)” is going viral.

The viral picture, shared by Mira Rajput, showed Shahid Kapoor holding her hand as he posed for the camera in all white. The Swiss Alps are seen in the background.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. They welcomed their first child Misha Kapoor in 2016. She gave birth to Zain Kapoor two years later.

