WATCH: Shahroz Sabzwari proposes to Sadaf Kanwal during live show

The video of actor Shahroz Sabzwari proposing to his actor-wife Sadaf Kanwal in a cute way during a live show is going viral.

The celebrity couple came as guests on the ARY Digital show ‘The Fourth Umpire Show‘ hosted by the superstar Fahad Mustafa and Faizan Sheikh.

Faizan Sheikh asked the ‘Dil-e-Veeran‘ how did he propose to Sadaf Kanwal. The latter recalled him telling his wife that she looked beautiful and wanting to spend his life with the rest of his life with her.

The host jokingly said he got beaten when proposing directly. He asked the actor if he had gifted flowers to his spouse.

Faizan Sheikh handed a prop and told Shahroz Sabzwari to think of it as flowers and recreate his marriage proposal. The celebrity got down on one knee and asked for his wife’s hand in marriage.

Sadaf Kanwal tied the knot with Shahroz Sabzwari on May 31, 2020, in an intimate nikah ceremony, following the latter’s separation from ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf. They welcomed Zehra last year.

Zehra is first for Sadaf Kanwal, while the second for Shahroz Sabzwari, who is the father to a girl – Nooreh with his ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf.

