Watch: Shahzaib Khan’s brilliant century against Afghanistan in U19 World Cup

The video of Pakistan opener Shahzaib Khan’s brilliant century against Afghanistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed him hitting Afghanistan bowlers to all parts of East London’s Buffalo Park.

His knock helped Pakistan beat Afghanistan by a resounding 181-run margin.

Pakistan, electing to bat, scored 284-9 in their 50 overs with Shahzaib Khan scoring 106 off 126 balls with 10 boundaries and three sixes to his name.

Captain Saad Baig scored a fifty. His 52-ball 55 included three fours and four sixes.

Riaz Ullah struck five boundaries and two maximums on his way to 49-ball 46.

Khalil Ahmed bagged four wickets for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan were dismissed for 103 in chase of 285-run target in 26.2 overs. Ubaid Shah, brother of star pacer Naseem Shah, took four wickets whereas Mohammed Zeeshan dismissed three batters.