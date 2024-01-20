20.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 20, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Watch: Shahzaib Khan’s brilliant century against Afghanistan in U19 World Cup

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The video of Pakistan opener Shahzaib Khan’s brilliant century against Afghanistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The viral video showed him hitting Afghanistan bowlers to all parts of East London’s Buffalo Park.

His knock helped Pakistan beat Afghanistan by a resounding 181-run margin.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Pakistan, electing to bat, scored 284-9 in their 50 overs with Shahzaib Khan scoring 106 off 126 balls with 10 boundaries and three sixes to his name.

Captain Saad Baig scored a fifty. His 52-ball 55 included three fours and four sixes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Riaz Ullah struck five boundaries and two maximums on his way to 49-ball 46.

Khalil Ahmed bagged four wickets for Afghanistan. 

Afghanistan were dismissed for 103 in chase of 285-run target in 26.2 overs. Ubaid Shah, brother of star pacer Naseem Shah, took four wickets whereas Mohammed Zeeshan dismissed three batters.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.