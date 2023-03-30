Shazeal Shoukat’s new post is a winner

The latest video of prolific actress Shazeal Shoukat is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Shazeal Shoukat shared the video of her flaunting killer looks in a blue kurta and elegant jewellery.

It is pertinent to mention here that Momina Iqbal is quite a social media darling with a massive fanbase across the platforms. She regularly treats her followers with sneak peeks of her ongoing projects and also posts entertaining re-enactment videos on the feed.

The ‘Samjhota‘ actor posted a new lip-sync reel for her followers on the photo and video sharing application.

In the clip, she mimicked a trending script by RJ Simran, about the spark in a relationship, while having appropriate expressions on her face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Samjhota‘. She essays Mehreen, wife of Zohaib [Ali Ansari] in the play about ‘the difficulties that an individual has to face when their better half leaves for the eternal abode’.

The ensemble cast of the show also features Javed Sheikh, Saba Faisal, Adeel Chaudhary, Shaista Lodhi, Mirza Zain Baig, Shazeal Shaukat, Sidra Niazi, and Huma Nawab.

