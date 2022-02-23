Viral: SHO rocks the floor with Govinda style dance

Lahore: A video of Faisal Town Lahore SHO, doing Govinda style dance, has gone viral over social media. The SHO and a female cop were suspended after the video went viral, ARY News reported.

In a viral video, available with ARY News, the SHO of Faisal Town Lahore can be seen dancing in front of his colleagues.

Lahore DIG operations on Tuesday had suspended the SHO Yasir Cheema and female sub-inspector Mehwish for celebrating a birthday party and covering a CCTV camera installed inside the Faisal Town police station.

In a similar incident reported in 2019, a female cop in Pakpattan city of Punjab had been removed from duty after her video of dancing while on duty created a kerfuffle.

Comments