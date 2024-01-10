CA ya Lawyer bann jaoon kya?: Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor asked fans to answer an interesting question in her viral picture on the social media application Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of legendary Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, went viral by sharing a picture of her in a dashing Western attire on the visual-sharing platform.

The ‘Aashiqui 2‘ sparked gossip about her looks with the image but it was the caption which caught her fans’ attention. The actress asked whether she should become a Chartered Accountant or a Lawyer apart from being an actor.

Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in ‘Teen Patti‘ but her performance in ‘Aashiqui 2‘ propelled her career to new heights.

Her performance in ‘Ek Villain,’ ‘Haider,‘ ‘ABCD 2,’ and ‘Haseena Parkar‘ received critical acclaim.

The Bollywood actress was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘ with Ranbir Kapoor. The title received mixed reviews from critics upon its release in March last year and performed decent at the Box Office.

Next, she has a sequel to the horror-comedy ‘Stree‘ in the kitty.

On the other hand, the Bollywood actress was one of many celebrities to have been summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) of India in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.

Mahadev book app is an illegal, online betting platform, for multiple games, run by Dubai-based Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal from UAE, where betting is legal.

The group recently came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate and its assets worth INR417 crores were seized.

