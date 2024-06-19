WATCH: Smriti Mandhana picks maiden wicket with Virat Kohli-like action

Following her second consecutive ton against South Africa in the second ODI, India’s Smriti Mandhana also impressed with the ball by taking her maiden wicket in the international cricket.

India women’s cricket team faced South Africa in Bengaluru on Wednesday and put a total of 325 for five as Mandhana equalled former women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj’s record for the most centuries in women’s ODIs.

Her ton in the second ODI was her seventh ODI century while Harmanpreet Kaur also scored a century to help India put a mammoth total on the board.

In South Africa’s inning, Smriti Mandhana bowled for the first time in the internation cricket and dismissed South Africa’s Aune Luus.

The wicket was special for Indian fans as social media users found her bowling action similar to Indian star batter Virat Kohli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

The star batter was given the ball in the 15th over on a spin-friendly track. Mandhana bowled the second ball wide outside off in a bowling action similar to Virat Kohli as the batter went after her.

Read more: Star player Smriti Mandhana heaps praise on skipper Bismah Maroof!

However, ball bounced a bit extra than Luss anticipated and took a thin top edge as wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh made no mistake in grabbing the catch.

South Africa women’s cricket team almost edged past India as they required only 11 in the last over, however, Pooja Vastrakar took two back-to-back wickets to dash their hopes of a historic victory.

The visitors fell four run short as South Africa’s lower order only managed to score one run in the last four balls of the 50th over.