Cross-border love: Sonam Bajwa compliments Sajal Aly

Indian Punjabi film actor Sonam Bajwa once again expressed her love for her favourite Pakistani actor, Sajal Aly.

Earlier this week, the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star treated her 10 million followers on the social site Instagram with a bunch of new, fun and quirky pictures. Aly is seen dressed casually in an all-white ethnic outfit, paired with a dark green dupatta and small jhumkis.

Sharing the three-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application, the celebrity added the Bollywood song ‘Humko Humise Chura Lo’ from the film ‘Mohabbatein’ in the background, and with the lyrics reference, she wrote, “Khud pe martay hain filhaal tou…. 🤍” in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Reacting to the now-viral post, Bajwa commented, “Tum par toh hum sach mein marte hain.”

The comment grabbed the attention of social users and was liked by more than 7K Instagrammers. It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time the Punjabi film star has expressed her love for the artists of Pakistan. Previously, Sonam Bajwa had admitted that she has a huge crush on A-list actor Fawad Khan and also sang praises for Aly.

She had said, “I am the biggest, biggest fan of Sajal Aly. She is phenomenal and I feel so happy sharing that I’ve learned so much from her, she’s extraordinary and I think you’d agree.”

