VIDEO: Speeding car sends toll plaza worker flying

A worker at a toll plaza was hospitalised with severe injuries after a viral video showed him being hit by a speeding car that sent him flying in the air.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the toll plaza worker reaching for safety as a car appears in the background at a toll booth on Delhi-Lucknow highway in India’s Uttar Pradesh.

Before he could reach a safe place, the viral video showed the speeding car coming in and hitting him head-on.

The impact of the hit was strong enough to send the man flying several feet in the air before hitting the ground.

However, the car in the viral video did not stop and fled from the scene.

Later, the toll plaza worker was rushed to a hospital where he is thought to be critical.

Police arrived at the scene and began collecting evidence to further investigate the incident.

Last month, a female staff was run over by a car after the driver of the vehicle engaged in an argument at a toll plaza.

The video, caught on CCTV camera, showed a black car being stopped at a toll plaza located on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in India, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video showed the unidentified driver arguing with a female toll supervisor for a brief period when he suddenly accelerated his car to flee from the scene.