Caught On Cam: Driver rams car into staff at toll plaza

A female staff was run over by a car after the driver of the vehicle engaged in an argument at a toll plaza, a video of which went viral.

The video, caught on CCTV camera, showed a black car being stopped at a toll plaza located on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in India, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video showed the unidentified driver arguing with a female toll supervisor for a brief period when he suddenly accelerated his car to flee from the scene.

In his attempt, the driver rammed the car into a woman toll worker who was standing in front of the vehicle.

Read more: Woman who ran over Motorway cop arrested

The woman worker fell on the bonnet of the car and then slid down as the vehicle was shown in the viral video escaping the toll plaza.

Later, local police filed a case against the car driver while investigations were underway to identify the accused.

Last month, the police arrested a woman, who ran her car over a Motorway police officer at Islamabad Toll Plaza after an altercation.

The woman was arrested after the video of the incident, which originally occurred on January 1st, went viral on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation.

The video, recorded by another police officer, showed the woman confronting the officers and expressing frustration over a speeding ticket. The situation escalated when the officer refused to let the woman pass.

She drove her vehicle directly at another policeman who was standing in front of the vehicle. The video shows the officer being thrown onto the bonnet of the car before falling to the ground.